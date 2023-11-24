Art, Culture, Creative Economy: Musawa swings into action

By Joseph Erunke

Her unavoidable silence for three months, having been sworn in as Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy among 44 other ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on August 21,2023, left some mouths agape. Some people murmured even as others openly displayed their unfavourable disposition to how she had remained elusive from public glare and unheard of after the swearing in ritual by the president. They didn’t know that Barrister Hanatu Musa Musawa,a culture activist, was already out of her comfort corner preparing and arranging Nigeria’s art and culture sector for the benefit of all Nigerians. Given that the ministry was expanded by the president to bolster the creative industry’s growth and preserve cultural heritage, the minister being the first with such responsibility needed to plan her policy agenda to revolutionise the creative industry’s development and provide a platform for artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and artisans to thrive in their trades.

Those who had become impatient that Musawa was out of the public radar were surprised on Tuesday,November 21,2023. For, it was not just exactly three months after her swearing in but also the day all roads leading to Aso Rock Villa,the nation’s seat of power, were struggling to survive the human traffic given the number of people who thronged Abuja to witness the unveiling of her ministry’s blueprint for the art, culture and creative economy.

In recognition of the fact that upon appointment,she was tasked with driving policies, programmes and initiatives that support creative talents while harnessing their potential to contribute to the nation’s economic prosperity, she came to the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa,venue of the unveiling of her blueprint prepared to the admiration of all in attendance.

The event intended to drive Nigeria’s culture and showcase its creators to the outside world , while also establishing the country as the leading global hub for arts, culture and creativity,saw key players and stakeholders in the nation’s creative and entertainment industry in attendance.

Those who attended the event, tagged:”Art, Culture, and Creative Economy Roundtable: A Creative Industry Intervention”,included Vice President Kashim Shettima, Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy,Fegho John Umunubo; Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, Managing Director, of Providus Bank, Mr Walter Akpani; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; legendary comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, Yule Edochie as well as foremost thespian,Jack Orji among hundreds of others.

Shettima,who was the Chief Host at the occasion,used the opportunity to acknowledged the nation’s entertainment industry as a critical segment of the global economy even as he tendered an apology to the players in the creative economy industry for long years of neglect by previous administrations in the country and promised to rewrite the story.

The Vice President said that the

Tinubu-led government was poised to increase the voices of Nigeria’s creative minds, empower the nation’s best talents, and harness the unconstrained potential within the country’s diverse cultural arena. Shettima assured practitioners in the creative and entertainment industry that the administration was poised to support them to assume their place as Africa’s creative powerhouse.

He was elated that despite neglect, Nigerian artists have continued to make their marks on the world stage, winning awards and bringing in financial returns in foreign currencies. He told the minister responsible for budget planning to ‘jacked up’ their budget for greater growth.

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, while speaking, pledged to make art, culture and creative economy contribute 10 percent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product,GDP. She explained that the objective of her ministry was to expand the sectorial GDP to a remarkable $100 billion by the year 2030.

The minister listed the five key pillars upon which the vision of the ministry headed by her rests. According to her, they include Policy, Legislative, Regulatory and Intellectual Property Reforms, Cultural Plan and Economic Plan, Private Sector Engagement and Destination 2030.

She explained that “In the past few months since I assumed the role of Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, my dedicated team and I have been working relentlessly on a multitude of initiatives across various workstreams. Our collective aim is singular, and it is bold: to position Nigeria as the world’s culture, creativity & entertainment capital.”

According to the minister,”We have since moved beyond mere interventions; we are now on a trajectory of transformation and acceleration in every facet of our creative sector. “

She said:”The creative industries are the heartbeat of the new economy, serving as an engine of economic growth, a catalyst of change, and a generator of employment opportunities. We are uniquely positioned in this great nation, endowed with an abundance of human capital and boundless possibilities.

“Our transformation team has delved deep into the very fabric of this sector, understanding its dynamics, sizing up the opportunities it presents, and benchmarking against model countries and sectors. We have engaged extensively with many of you in this room, the driving forces behind our creative industries.”

All the stakeholders at the event who took turns to speak,commended the minister for the initiative in the art, culture and creative industry, saying a new beginning in the sector had begun.