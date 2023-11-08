Arsenal vs Sevilla: Preview, team news

Arsenal will take on Sevilla in North London, as they are one step away from reaching the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. A win against Sevilla and a win for Lens in the other fixture will guarantee the Gunners a place in the knockout stages.

The Gunners will go into the game after a controversial defeat to Newcastle, which ended their unbeaten run of the season. Sevilla, on the other hand, played a 1-1 draw against 10-man Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Team News

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith Rowe will all be missing for the next few weeks at least, while Jurrien Timber remains a long-term casualty. Martin Ordegaard could make a return after missing the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Sevilla will be without Segio Ramos, Orjan Nyland, and left-back Marcos Acuna, who didn’t travel with the squad. Midfielder Fernado is available for the game after making a return from injury.

Predicted Arsenal line-up: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho; Rice, Vieira; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Predicted Sevilla line-up: Nyland; Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Soumare; Rakitic, Sow; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.