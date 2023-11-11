Arsenal vs Burnley: Arteta sweats on Saka, Ødegaard injuries ahead of EPL clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that winger Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt for the Premier League game against Burnley.

Saka was subbed off late in the 2-0 Champions League win over Sevilla after picking up a knock.

Though the England international was named in the England squad on Thursday, but his chances of making it for Saturday’s clash at the Emirates are slim.

Arteta said he doesn’t want a repeat of his last call-up when he left the England camp having missed Arsenal’s game before that international break.

“Hopefully not. We want our players to play for their club and play for their national teams,” Arteta told reporters.

“B [Saka] had to leave the pitch because he was in quite a lot of pain. He didn’t train yesterday and let’s see if he can make it tomorrow.”

Arsenal have been hit by several injuries with defender Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced during the Sevilla game and club captain Martin Ødegaard missing the last two matches.

“A few are still in contention,” Arteta said. “We need to give them 24 more hours to give them a chance to be involved in the game, but we won’t know anything until tomorrow.

“He’s [Ødegaard] still racing [against the clock]. He’s trying everything that he can so let’s see. It’s a possibility.”

