Army dismisses complacency claim in suicide of officer in A-Ibom

Suicide

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The 6 Division of Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, has dismissed reports of foul play in the death of its officer serving in 2 Brigade Step-Up Headquarters for Exercise Still Waters III at Essien Udim Local Government of Akwa Ibom State, Lieutenant Alphonsus Bazza.

It was gathered that Bazza, who was recently drafted to the Step-Up Headquarters for Exercise Still Waters III, was found three days ago hug from a tree in a bush in the area.

Some relatives of the deceased had accused the military of complacency in the death of their brother, who was growing very fast in the Army.

But the Army in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the army only knew of his demise when he did not show up at work.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army, Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma, said: “The attention of Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication making the rounds in the media over the unfortunate demise of Lieutenant Bazza.

“The late officer died while deployed on duty at the 2 Brigade Step-Up Headquarters for Exercise Still Waters III at Essien Udim Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.

“For the records, on November 11, 2023, the officer was not seen at the Step-up Headquarters, all efforts to reach him proved abortive. Hence, a search was launched in the general area, and his lifeless body was discovered.”