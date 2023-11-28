Army confirms death of soldier in Rivers boat mishap

By Davies Iheamnachor



The 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has confirmed that one of its gallant personnel died in a boat mishap in the state at the weekend.

It was gathered that some soldiers on operation were involved in a boat mishap on Bolo rivers in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state and that the boat had capsized.

It was gathered that only one officers among the men on board had died in the tragic incident on Friday.

Confirming the development in Port Harcourt, the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations Major Jonah Danjuma said the victim was one of the people deployed in the area to protect the nations critical infrastructures.

Danjuma explained that the boat conveying the soldier had met a strong wave which upturned it, and that the soldier was declared missing after the incident before his remains were found.

He said: “The Headquarters 6 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) mourns a soldier killed during an unfortunate boat mishap that occurred at Bolo waterways, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, 25 November 2023 while on active duty.

“The soldier was one of the soldiers deployed on duty in the waterways in the Niger Delta region to safeguard critical national assets.

“The gun boat conveying the late soldier was hit by a turbulent wave, which led to the unfortunate accident. The soldier was declared missing after the boat accident. Consequently, a search and rescue mission was launched, and his lifeless body was recovered. Additionally, the boat involved in the accident has also been recovered.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, NA/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam while commiserating with the deceased family, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.”

Danjuma noted that that the late soldier paid the supreme sacrifice in the defence of his fatherland and service to humanity, adding that he would be greatly missed by the NA and the nation at large.