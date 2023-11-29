Armed Robbery Attack: Delta Police confirm killing of DSP

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – THE Delta State Police command has confirmed the killing of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Sunday Okoebor, by suspected armed robbers at his residence in Asaba, the state capital.

The command also debunked rumours making the round that it’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, was shot dead during the attack, advising members of the public to completely disregard it.

Okoebor was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who broke into his apartment pretending to be EFCC Operatives, and on noticing he was a Police officer, shot in the head.

The Command, in a statement by the PPRO, Mr. Bright Edafe said it “is aware of a misleading viral WhatsApp post making the rounds that the PPRO Delta State command was shot dead at his apartment. The command wishes to debunk this false news in totality and advises members of the public to completely disregard it.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to put the record straight, the Command wishes to state that, on 28/11/2023 at about 3:30 am, one DSP Sunday Okoebor attached to the Command X-Squad was shot dead at his apartment.

“The late officer was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who broke into his apartment in the guise of being EFCC Operatives and on noticing he was a Police officer, he was shot in the head.

“The Commsioner of Police Delta State immediately detailed tactical teams to go all out for the suspects. At about 0630 hours of same date, the reinforcement comprising of the Command’s Joint Security Outfit A.K.A Operation Delta Hawk arrested eight suspects who have confessed to the act and murder of the late police officer.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass on behalf of the command commiserate with the family of the late officer and assures them of justice.

“Members of the public are advised to desist from spreading false news and urged to reach out to the command for clarification before going to the media.”