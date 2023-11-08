Armed robbers attack home of Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Armed men in the early hours of Tuesday morning attacked the home of Neymar’s girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, who is also the mother of his newborn daughter Maive, in Cotia, a municipality in Saul Paulo.

According to local reports, Biancardi’s parents were on the scene at the time of the robbery and were tied up, but were not injured.

The robbers reportedly stole valuable items, designer bags, and watches totaling about $120,000.

A statement by the Sao Paulo Department of Public Security said: “According to reports, three armed men allegedly entered the residence and overpowered the 50-year-old and 52-year-old victims.

“The suspects stole purses, watches, and jewellery.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested in the act. The second perpetrator has already been identified, and efforts are underway to identify the third as well as arrest them.”

Biancardi stated in an Instagram post that everyone is doing fine after the incident.

Her words “Material things are recovered; the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found.”