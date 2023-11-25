Ark of Light For All Nations launched to impact on humanity, ministry

L-R: Presiding General Overseer of the Ark of Light for all Nation, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth; the Presiding Bishop of Christ Royal International Church worldwide, Bishop Tom Samson; General Overseer of Conquerors Chapel International Ghana, Prophet Isaac Anto; during the dedication of the Ark of Light for all Nation in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

As part of his ministry vision to expand the propagation of the gospel to all nations, in addition to his philanthropic activities which cuts across race, tribe, and religion to deliver top-notch humanitarian services in different continents, especially in Nigeria where his newly established Empowerment Network (TEN) is fighting to eradicate poverty, Senior Pastor of Gospel Pillars Intl. Churches, President of the Isaiah Wealth Ministries, founder of OneSound Revival Fellowship, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, has launched a grand breaking arm of his ministry, Ark of Light For All Nations.

Narrating how the vision of the building came to him, the General Overseer of the church, Prophet Isaiah Macwealth said that in February this year he was in a trance and saw two black birds warning him not to come to their territory, which is the church location, but he rebuked them in the name of Jesus.

Launched on Saturday November 11, 2023, he said, “the current design of the church has God’s approval, saying the initial building put up was not what God wanted, so, it was pulled down for what God wanted”.

“Our God is a good Architecture and wants good things for His House”.

Completed within four months, the 10,000-sitting capacity church auditorium has provision for a Bible school, prayer conference rooms, bookshop, multi-storage food bank, primary school, and broadcast studio”.

Apart from this, the facility will serve as the headquarters of Prophet Isaiah Macwealth’s Isaiah Wealth Ministries and all its outreaches.

In addition, the Chief Liaison Officer for the Ark of Light for All Nations project and spokesman for the church, Apostle Abrich Agbi said, “this project is remarkable because the Word of God has come to pass. God spoke to His Prophet, Prophet Isaiah Macwealth, and it has come to pass. He said that My house will be dedicated November 11. Today it has come to pass. The Word of God can never fail. Men say it is not possible but it has happened because God said it”.

Speaking during the service, Apostle Tom Samson said, “This is fulfilment of prophecy. In this present economy of Nigeria, you will know that God is involved. This sanctuary is dedicated to the Lord. Those who are part of this project will reap acres of land and institutions. This is a temple of God. It is for the Glory of God. The presence of God will continue to fill the place”.