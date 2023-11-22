Argentina’s World Cup-winning boss, Lionel Scaloni says he may resign

Argentina’s World Cup-winning boss Lionel Scaloni has hinted at resignation after five years in the role.

Scaloni made the shocking announcement after Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

“Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well,” said Scaloni.

“I need to stop the ball and start thinking, I have a lot of things to think about during this time.

“It’s not goodbye or anything, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s complicated to keep going and it’s complicated to keep winning.

“These guys are making it difficult, so I need to think about it for a while. I will talk to the FA president and the players afterwards.”

Scaloni succeeded Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina boss in August 2018 after a brief spell in charge of the under-20 side.

He guided Argentina to the 2021 Copa America title — their first major title for 28 years.

A year later, he led the team to World Cup glory in Qatar — their first since 1986.