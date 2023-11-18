Arewa wins Emir of Kano Dambe Championship Cup

By Jacob Ajom

House Arewa has won the inaugural Emir Ado Bayero Dambe Championship Cup after two days of thrilling Dambe competition at Dorayi Palace in Kano, Nigeria.

Organised by the African Warriors Fighting Championship (AWFC), the leading promoter of Dambe boxing, the milestone event was held as part of the Legacy of tadition, a year-long festival showcasing Kano Culture with the Kano Emirate Council.

At the event, 16 athletes from the three (3) Dambe houses of Arewa, Kudawa, and Gurumada competed in eight bouts. House Arewa triumphed and won six out of eight bouts and secured the Emir’s Cup, The trophy was presented to House Arewa by His Royal Highness, The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, CFR CNOL JP. Bouts at the event included:

The event attracted over 5000 spectators Those who could not attend streamed via AWFC, ARTV, and Legacy of Traditions social media handles.

Speaking after the event, His Royal Highness, The Emir of Kano, said:

“The Emir’s Cup is a celebration of our cultural roots. As the cultural custodian of Kano, I have long been a supporter of Dambe, and I would like to see the sport continue to reach new heights. We are proud to support the African Warriors Fighting Championship and the Legacy of Traditions in promoting our customs globally.”

Maxwell Kalu, Founder of African Warriors Fighting Championship, said: “The Emir’s Cup was a huge spectacle highlighting the unifying power of sport as people from across Kano rallied to support their favourite fighters and houses.

“This is just the beginning, and we are already excited to deliver the next edition of the Emir’s Cup. Dambe is growing rapidly both in Nigeria and globally, and we look forward to building the Emir’s Cup into the premier event in the Dambe calendar.

“Iwould like to thank His Royal Highness, The Emir of Kano, for his support and thank the people of Kano for embracing the African Warriors Fighting Championship as we continue our mission of taking Dambe to new heights.”

Nere Emiko, Director of Legacy of Traditions, added: “The Emir’s Cup is a true reflection of Dambe’s lasting legacy, blending traditions with the essence of sport. It’s an honour to have been part of this collaboration with the Kano Emirate Council on this cultural journey.

“The support from the Kano Emirates Council and the people of Kano has been pivotal to the success of this initiative.”