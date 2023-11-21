Arewa leader tackles Buhari, urges FG to open border

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader, Alhaji Musa Saidu has expressed worries over a comment credited to former president Muhammadu Buhari in several national newspapers where he said he would have relocated to the Niger Republic but for the border closed by the federal government.

Saidu said he was uncomfortable with the statement because it amounted to what he termed subtle blackmail of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Arewa leader said he was surprised that former President Buhari could make such a statement when he also closed the border for several years while he was president of Nigeria.

Saidu recalled that several appeals were allegedly made to Buhari to open the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic when he was president.

“Why is Muhammadu Buhari blackmailing Tinubu’s government? Because I don’t understand what Buhari meant by if the border was not closed he would have been in the Niger Republic. He should come out clear. He shouldn’t blackmail the people.”

Meantime, Alhaji Saidu has appealed passionately to President Tinubu to reopen the border, stressing that northern states sharing border with Niger Republic were the worst affected by the continued closure.

He said the closure of the border was causing economic hardship for northerners doing trade with the Niger Republic.

“We supported President Tinubu. We are appealing to President Tinubu to open the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic. Our concern is the poverty that the closure of the border has caused.”

Saidu said continued closure of the border could heighten the insecurity problem in the north.

“The closure of the border can create banditry problem. The states connected to Niger Republic can’t do business. The Nigerian people are suffering more because Nigeriens are getting supplies from Mali and other border countries opened around them.

“As a listening president, Tinubu should heed the cry of the people. It is our duty as leaders to talk. Continued closure of the border doesn’t help anybody.

“In Zamfara state we can see kidnapping going on. So the insecurity in the north was not caused by people from outside the state. The closure of the border has not helped the security situation in Nigeria rather it could worsen it. Mr President should open the border. “

Saidu who is the leader of the Arewa community in southern Nigeria also condemned the reported attempt on the life of the factional Speaker of Rivers state House of Assembly, Hon Edison Ihie, pleading that security agencies should not allow the political crisis in the state get out of hand.

He also enjoined the political class in the state, including the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike to promote the values of peace in the state.

Saidu advised that government, security agencies and politicians should maintain peace in the state, adding that if crisis erupts in Rivers State it could snowball to other states in the Niger Delta region.

He said it was unfortunate that the police had been linked with the recent political upheaval in the state.

“Police have been mentioned in the crisis in Rivers state in recent times. The IG should act quickly.

“The problem in Rivers state where they said the Speaker escaped assassination, it’s not a good one.

“We want peace in Niger Delta so all eyes should be on Rivers state. Remove the three policemen from the state for peace to reign in Rivers State.

“Northerners in the state had their problem with the same policeman, Irikefe, we wrote a petition to the Department of State Security last year over the alleged action of this Irikefe and some other policemen.

The IG should transfer him and the other policemen mentioned out of the state for the sake of a peaceful Rivers state.” He concluded