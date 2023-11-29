ARCON inducts 38 fellows, tasks inductees on leadership responsibility

By Tunde Oso

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) at the weekend inducted 38 Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in the advertising profession in the country, including its Director General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.

For many professions, the fellowship is identified as the zenith of professional attainment and is usually conferred according to the measure of a person’s knowledge, experience, competence, and impact in the thesis and praxis of the advertising profession.

In his remarks shortly after his induction at the colourful ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel Lagos, Dr. Fadolapo charged newly inducted fellows to take leadership responsibility, saying that the fellowship category is a privilege and a call to duty.

The ARCON DG explained that to date, 162 practitioners have been conferred with the fellowship, and the latest 38 will be admitted to the Body of Fellows during the 2023 National Advertising Conference in December.

According to him, “The fellowship category is a privilege; it is not just because you have been there for 15 years; we need to look at the contribution of that person, look at his disciplinary record, ethical record, and so many other things like that, so those are the things that we have considered before they are elevated to the category of fellowship.”

“Fellowship is a call to duty; they need to rededicate themselves to what they have been doing because we picked them from different categories. Now they are responsible for leadership and mentorship; they should use their leadership traits to ensure that the newer ones that are coming to the industry look at them as a model.

“If you are inducted as a fellow of any profession, you should know that it’s a special category and you are expected to take on the leadership responsibility of the profession.”

An inductee, Otunba Biodun Olasunkanmi Ajiboye, said the fellowship of the advertising profession is the highest status of membership in the profession; hence, it demands higher responsibility and a deeper mentoring role for young practitioners.

Former president of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Ajufo, congratulated all the newly inducted fellows and urged them to be dedicated.

Commenting on behalf of the newly inducted fellows, Group Managing Director of the Republicom Group, Tunji Adeyinka, said, “Going through the list of inductees, I must say, it is humbling to see some people who I consider mentors because they have done a lot of work, and I can make bold to say that these fellows will carry high the flag of the Council even beyond the next generation.

“We are also grateful for the careful scrutiny of the council led by Emmanuel Ajufo, and we also thank ARCON for its diligence.”

Industry personalities that graced the event are: Tolulope Medebem, President of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN); Sola Akinsiku, President of the Outdoor Association of Nigeria (OAAN); Alhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi; Tunji Adeyinka, Group Managing Director of the Republicom Group; Chris Ndibe, CEO of CARLCON Group; Agama Emieseifa James, Head of Corporate Communications at Julius Berger Nigeria plc; Adetu Owoseni, Chairman/Group CEO of Ogilvy Nigeria Limited and Algorithm Media Limited; and Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr.) Adeoriyomi Oluwasesan Oyebo (HRM), among others.