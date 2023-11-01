Arase hails IGP Egbetokun over confirmation

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd) has congratulated the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun on the confirmation of his appointment on Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 by the Police Council.

In a letter of congratulation to the Inspector General of Police which he signed, Dr Arase said he is attracted to Dr. Egbetokun’s humility and willingness to listen to advice and concerns on issues affecting the Force. “This has in no small way aggregated in fostering cordiality between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force and helped in restoring a harmonious and symbiotic relationship between these two critical institutions of Government”, he said.

Dr. Arase noted that the Confirmation “is a testament to your unwavering commitment and high sense of responsibility employed in the performance of your duty since your appointment by Mr. President on 19th of June, 2023″. He said his leadership, integrity and vision for the Force have ”earned you the trust and confidence of the Nigerian people in your ability in de-escalating and containing the insecurity challenge in Nigeria”.

The PSC Chairman said the IGP’s leaning on his experience in the Force “which is reinforced with your rich academic credentials, I am confident that you will continue to make significant impacts in the Nigeria Police Force and your tour of duty will be undoubtedly phenomenal and illustrious “. Dr. Arase while praying for the continuous guidance, wisdom and protection of the Almighty God in his onerous task of ensuring adequate security provision to the Nigerian people, said, “be assured of my support and regards always”.