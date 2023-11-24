Appeal Court Victory: Delta chieftain, Sharta hails Gov Oborevweri

Oborevwori

Hon. (Chief) Benjamin Sharta popularly known as DJ. Ben has hailed the appeal court Victory of Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Sharta in a statement personally signed, described Oborevwori’s victory as a testament that the will of the people is prevalent.

The Court case filed by Delta All Progressives Congress, APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege calling for the removal of Oborevwori was dismissed by the Court of Appeal for lacking in merit, thereby affirming Oborevwori as the outright winner of the 2023 Polls in Delta State.

Sharta hailed the judiciary for showing up and affirming Oborevwori’s victory, stating that all Deltans irrespective of political parties, must now come together, sheath their swords and join Governor Sheriff Oborevweri in building a stronger Delta with his MORE agenda.

He further urged all stakeholders to set aside political differences and join hands in supporting the MORE Agenda for the collective benefit of the state, adding that Governor Oborevweri is open and accommodating to all political stance.