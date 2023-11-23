Appeal Court verdict: Nasarawa PDP rejects judgement, heads for Supreme Court

PDP and its colour flags

***Says judgement falls short of facts presented during tribunal

***Describes verdict as a temporary setback

By David Odama

LAFIA The People’s Democratic Party PDP in Nasarawa state has rejected the governorship appeal judgement delivered by the Appeal court which invalidated the judgement of the tribunal that had sacked Abdullahi Sule as the elected governor in the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa state.

The party in a statement signed and issued by the party Chairman, Francis Orogu in Lafia and made available to Journalists shortly after the appeal judgement validating the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule as duly elected said it will approach the supreme court to seek the reversion of the appeal decision.

According to the statement, “The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, after careful consideration and consultation with our legal team, expresses profound disagreement with the judgment of the Court of Appeal that invalidated the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked Governor AA Sule and declared our candidate, Dr David Ombugadu, as the duly elected governor.

The statement added that while it respects the judiciary and the rule of law, it firmly believes that the decision of the court of appeals does not align with facts presented during the tribunal adding that its legal team has identified sufficient and significant grounds to seek a review of the judgement in the supreme court.

“While we respect the judiciary and the rule of law, we firmly believe that the decision by the Court of Appeal does not align with the facts presented during the tribunal proceedings. Our legal team has identified significant grounds for appeal that we believe warrant a review of the judgment by the Supreme Court.

“Our party will be filing an appeal to the Supreme Court seeking a fair and thorough review of the judgement of the Court of Appeal. We have confidence in the legal system and are optimistic that justice will prevail.

“The PDP in Nasarawa State remains committed to upholding the democratic process and ensuring that the voice of the people is accurately represented. We continue to assert that the election results, as initially determined by the election tribunal, are a true reflection of the will of the people of Nasarawa State”.

The party urges it’s teeming supporters and the Nasarawa people to remain calm and maintain confidence in the judicial system and uphold the tent and value of democracy while it pondered on the magic of the appeal judgement that invalidated the verdict of the tribunal.

“We urge our teeming supporters, party faithful, and the general public to remain calm and maintain confidence in the democratic institutions and the judicial system of our great country. While we wonder and pander on the magic judgement of the appeal court of our great country Nigeria we appreciate the support and solidarity shown by our members throughout this period, we urge our members and supporters to consider this judgment as a temporary setback.

“The struggle for justice is one that requires resilience and patience. The PDP in Nasarawa State is resolute in its commitment to the principles of democracy and the pursuit of justice for the people”, the statement declared.