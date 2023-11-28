Appeal Court sacks Bauchi Deputy Speaker

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has sacked the Deputy Speaker of the House, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru Barade of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), days after nullifying the election of the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The 3-man panel of Justices, in a judgement delivered on Monday, set aside the judgement of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier affirmed the election of Barade as the duly elected member representing Bauchi Central State constituency.

The court therefore ordered a rerun election in some polling units in the constituency, where the appellant, Aliyu Abdullahi Ilela, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged over-voting.

The court further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrieve the Certificate of Return earlier issued to the Deputy Speaker and conduct a rerun election in the affected polling units before determining the eventual winner.