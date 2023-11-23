Appeal Court ruling: Former Plateau Commissioner berates PDP for attacking judiciary

By Prince Okafor

Former Plateau State Commissioner of Information, Mr Yakubu Dati, has condemned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for attacking the judiciary since the Appeal Court sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja last week nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and named his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, as the winner of the poll.

Mr. Dati fielding questions on Arise TV on the political development in Plateau state alleged that the protesters took pictures of the judges who decided the case and labeled them enemies of the state.

Frowning at the actions of PDP and its supporters, Dati explained that the electoral tribunal and the judiciary are part of the electoral process as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution, which empowered the judiciary to play a role in the electoral process; so, it is unfair to criticize the judiciary.

He said that this was not the first time a governor had been sacked by the judiciary and named five states, where such had happened, which include Edo, Anambra, Nassarawa, Bayelsa and Imo states.

The former Commissioner said that PDP failed to obey several court orders and noted that every court order ought to be obeyed, insisting that PDP Plateau state was recalcitrant in conducting its congresses, adding that the APC governorship candidate who would take over from Mutfwang is IT expert who had worked with international organisations and also a university don.

“There are rules and regulations that guide our actions in life as an organised society; so, the disobedience of the court order by PDP is highly condemnable because this is a lawful society and PDP knows that what they did was a contravention of a court order. They were warned and the judiciary looked at the merit of the matter. With that judgement, Plateau people are happy but PDP and its supporters are running helter-skelter.

“The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Moses Sule resigned and Dewan Gabriel is now the new Speaker. The House of Assembly said they are embarking on a month’s recess. This is the consequence of those who don’t believe in the rule of law. They want to pull the house down because it does not favour them. This is like a coup. They are suspending the key aspect of the democratic process. But the newly elected Governor has asked the people to remain calm,” Dati said.

The former Commissioner denied the allegation that APC wants to entrench a one-party state, using the judiciary and recalled that an APC governor was sacked by the court in Zamfara and upheld the election of a PDP gubernatorial candidate, adding that the APC governor-elect was also sacked in Bayelsa.

He alleged that Mutfwang as governor of Plateau state sacked about 1000 workers employed by his predecessor and also sacked the local government chairman that was in charge when he took over as governor, adding that the APC guber, Goshwe, would not disappoint Plateau people.

The judiciary came on board based on the Constitution. We are happy that despite the insults heaped on the judiciary by the PDP supporters, the judiciary is unperturbed. I am happy the judiciary is playing its role,” he said.