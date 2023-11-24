Appeal Court: Oborevwori’s victory reflects people’s will – Delta chieftain, Jessa

A local government Chairmanship hopeful in Ethiope East on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Chief Harrison Jessa, Friday, said the victory of Governor Sherrif Oborewovri of Delta State at the Appellate Court of Appeal was a true reflection of the will of Deltans.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the March 18, poll, in Delta state.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal brought before it by the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for lacking in merit.

Jessa, while fielding questions from journalists at his country home in Abraka, noted that Deltans voted for Oborewovri en mass because he was and still remained the best choice, adding that the appellate court ruling has vindicated Oborewovri from foul cry raised by the opposition.

Jessa, who is also the CEO of Jessa Global Oil, thanked the Appeal Court for standing for justice by ensuring that truth prevailed over falsehood.

Chief Jessa said: “The Appeal Court has done a great service to the people of Delta by ensuring justice is served. Deltans love Sheriff and that’s why we won majority of the local governments, convincingly. Governor Oborewovri won fair and square because Deltans voted massively for him and that is the bottom line.”

He called on Sen. Omo-Agege of the APC, Ken Pela of Labour Party and Kenneth Gbagi of Social Democratic Party, SDP, to sheath their swords and join hands with Governor Oborewovri to take Delta to the next level of greatness.