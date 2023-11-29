Appeal Court: Oborewovri’s victory didn’t surprise Deltans – Iteire

. Says, Oborewovri is a man after God’s heart

The Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Christian Iteire, yesterday, said the Appeal Court victory of Governor Sherrif Oborewovri, didn’t come to Deltans as a surprise.

The Court of Appeal, in Lagos, penultimate Friday, in a unanimous judgment, affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the March 18, poll, in Delta State.

The chairman, who stated this while fielding questions from journalists at his country home in Asaba, noted that Deltans chose Governor Oborewovri above other candidates and voted massively to ensure massive victory.

He said inter-alia:” Deltans came out in their large numbers to vote for Governor Oborewovri, and the results are verifiable and visible even to the blind. We won 21 out 25 local governments, so; Deltans are not surprised with the appellate court verdict as it has vindicated our governor.

“Before the elections, we (PDP) campaigned from local government- to-local government even though we had the momentum based on the exceptional performance of our immediate past governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, but we didn’t relent. We campaigned aggressively from local government-to-local government, ward-to-ward and unit-to-unit, marketing Governor Oborewovri. So, how do you expect us not to win the governorship elections? He queried.

“ Aside these, Governor Oborewovri is a man of grace… He was pelted with abuse by the opposition; they called him unprintable names, denigrated him all in a bid to de-market him but came up short…Despite the shenanigans and court trials before the election, he was able to overcome the adversarial arrows kept in his path.

“To a large extent, we could liken the emergence of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborewovri as Governor of Delta State to the way David was anointed by Samuel at the behest of God. In retrospect, when Samuel got to the house of Jesse, the latter brought all his sons who were dinning with him and Samuel then asked “ are all these your children”, and he said there was one looking after the animals in the bush who eventually became the choice of God who works in ways beyond our understanding. There’s indeed God’s hands in Sheriff’s emergence, otherwise he wouldn’t have won.”

While congratulating Governor Oborewovri and the entire PDP family for the well deserved victory, the chairman appealed to Sen. Agege of APC, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi of SDP and Ken Pela of LP to sheath their swords and join hands with Oborewovri to take the state to enviable heights.