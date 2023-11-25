Appeal Court: Oborevwori’s victory is for democracy – DESOPADEC Commissioner, Okpoye

Oborevwori

In a recently issued statement, Hon. Spencer Okpoye, Commissioner representing the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality on the board of DESOPADEC, has extended warm congratulations to Governor Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori for his recent success at the Court of Appeal.

The Commissioner expressed profound joy, characterizing the court’s decision as a momentous victory for democracy and a resonant affirmation of the sanctity of the electoral process.

The victory of Governor Oborevwori had faced staunch opposition, notably from adversaries such as Ovie Omo-Agege and others, who had lodged an appeal challenging the outcome of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Delta State. Nevertheless, the Court of Appeal dismissed their contentions, citing a lack of compelling evidence and substantive merit.

Hon. Spencer O. Okpoye underscored the pivotal importance of upholding the integrity of the election process and safeguarding the votes cast by the people of Delta State. He articulated, “The court’s validation of Governor Oborevwori’s victory cements his standing as the rightful victor of the gubernatorial election. This decision represents a resounding triumph for the people of Delta State, whose will was accurately and faithfully mirrored in the election results.”

Okpoye commended Governor Oborevwori for his continuous commitment to democracy and dedicated service to the people of Delta State. He added, “This victory is not merely a personal achievement for Governor Oborevwori but also a collective triumph for all Deltans who discharged their civic duty by casting their votes. It attests to their faith in our democratic processes.”

He urged all citizens to unite and throw their support behind the governor as he strives to fulfill his promises and execute his developmental agenda.