Appeal Court Judgment: Kano Police beef up security

…warn residents against mass action, protest, celebration, unguarded statements

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the Appeal Court judgment on the Kano State Governorship Elections, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel said it has deployed adequate personnel and equipment to identified strategic locations in the State to ensure the security of lives and properties and to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna said it has beefed up security in the state in liaison with other heads of security agencies working in the state.

CP Gumel also warned the residents against engaging in mass actions, protests or celebrations and unguarded statements that could increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements.

According to the statement, “While the Police and security agencies in the State are assuring the good people of the State of adequate security before, during and after the declaration of the appeal judgment, residents of Kano State are also expected to play their part in avoiding to be involved in the breakdown of law and order. In view of this, the following advisories are issued: Politically motivated clustering people at location under whatever guise will not be allowed.

“Similarly, engaging in mass actions, suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests or celebrations that may trigger reactions should be avoided.

“Unguarded statements from politicians likely to increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should be avoided.

“CP Gumel further reiterates the Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies in the State will not give room for any unscrupulous person(s) trying to jeopardize the security arrangements and as such residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities.

“Finally, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, urged the good people of the State to note the following emergency contact of the Kano State Police Command: phone numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926; or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the Online Media Platforms,” the statement however reads.

Recall that the Appeal Court had last Monday reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the Governor, Abba Yusuf and his party, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP challenging the tribunal judgment that sacked him as the winner of the March 18th governorship election in the state.