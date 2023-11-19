Appeal Court Judgement: Police warn against protests in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command has warned against the disruption of peace over the Appeal court judgments that sacked the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who won the various seats in the 2023 general elections.

Although security has been stationed in strategic areas within the Jos and Bukuru metropolis, the Police in a statement issued on Sunday evening by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo said

“Following the Court judgement delivered by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja earlier today, the Plateau State Police Command has received credible intelligence which revealed that some hoodlums and criminally-minded individuals are planning to disrupt the peace currently being enjoyed in the State.

“In the interest of peace, the Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro Alawari, hereby, issues a stern warning to such persons to abort their criminal intentions which have the potential of causing chaos and breach of peace in the State. He also urges all members of the public to respect the verdict of the Court, maintain calm across the State and refrain from any actions that could incite violence or cause harm to the lives and property of the citizenry.

“The CP implores all aggrieved parties to do the right thing by seeking redress in a higher Court and allow peace to prevail in the State. The Plateau Police Chief further appeals to parents, guardians and religious and traditional leaders to caution their wards, subjects and followers against participating in any form of misconduct that may disrupt the peace of the State, as the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone found culpable by the relevant laws.”