Appeal Court Judgement: I’ll not disappoint Kebbi people – Gov Idris

Kebbi governor, Idris

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris has assured people of Kebbi that he would never disappoint them in the discharge of his legitimate responsibility as governor of the state.

Media aide to the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, made this known in a statement made available to Newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Idris quoted his principal as saying this while addressing a mammoth crowd, who converged at Government House to congratulate the governor over his victory at the Court of Appeal, Sokoto on Friday.

The governor assured the people of his readiness to deliver more dividends of democracy to the electorates through the execution of meaningful developmental projects that would have direct bearing to their lives, especially the common man.

He observed that the Appeal Court judgement testified that judicial arm of government is actually doing its work as an independent entity, as it is fair to all manner of people irrespective of tribal, political and/or religious affiliation.

While commending the judiciary for doing what he described as a thorough and good job, Idris urged them to sustain the tempo for the good of the nation’s democracy and the country at large.

“This judgement has shown that the mandate of Kebbi people is given to them. This is an indication that Kebbi people have a good mind towards Kauran Gwandu and that’s why Almighty God is on their side.

“I want use this medium to appreciate the party leaders, party loyalists, legislators, members of the executive arm, youth and women groups, associations and all other people of Kebbi for rallying round to ensure my victory at all levels.

“By the grace of God Almighty, this will be the beginning of a new dawn in Kebbi. be rest assured that you will enjoy more dividends of democracy more than before and In Sha Allah, nobody will regret voting me to become the governor,” he assured.

Idris extended a hand of fellowship to opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying: “You should come and join hands with the present APC administration in the state, “so that together we can build a greater and vibrant Kebbi.”