Appeal Court Governorship Judgment: Nasarawa PDP expresses confidence in judiciary

By David Odama

Ahead of the Appeal Court judgment on the Nasarawa State Governorship Elections, the opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the state Monday expressed confidence in the nation’s judiciary describing the institution as the last hope of those who seek justice.

The party in a statement signed and issued by the Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Hamza in Lafia the state capital, urge residents to remain calm, avoid tension and provocation but be prayerful for a renewed hope that the judiciary would ensure justice for those who meritoriously seek it despite moves by some people to of the judiciary to deliver a decision in the governorship appeal, in which the Almighty God who did it for us at the tribunal to re-echo that same God who will do it again. Therefore, we wish at this time to advise our supporters and the entire residents of the state to remain united, steadfast, and committed in their quest for a united Nasarawa state.”

According to the statement, “While you remain committed to freedom, peace, and development of the state irrespective of the level of provocation from those desperate to govern you at all cause, draw the state backwards and set chaos and confusion among us, do not be carried away by their unpopular antics.

The party, however, assures the good people of the State of their confidence to claim victory. It also calls on the people to go about their daily affairs peacefully as we believe that adequate security will be made by the security services before, during, and after the declaration of the appeal judgment.

“Residents of Nasarawa State should play their part to avoid being involved in the breakdown of law and order of whatever dimension. Because the judges presiding over our case would be guided by the rule of law, fear of God, shun all forms of intimidations and inducement by those mortgaging the state to buy judgement”

The statement further advised that all should be guided against engaging in actions that could tend to unpleasant situations after the judgment.

“Unguarded statements from politicians likely to increase unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should be avoided,” the statement declared.

Similarly, the statement further reiterates that the Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies in the State should not give room for any unscrupulous person(s) trying to jeopardize the security arrangements and as such residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities peacefully.