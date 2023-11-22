‘Apology accepted’, Maguire reacts after Ghana MP apologises for mocking him

Man Utd and England defender, Harry Maguire, has reacted after a Ghanian Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, apologised for comparing his performances on the pitch to the country’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s economic management.

In a video during a parliamentary session last year, Adongo compared Maguire’s performances with Bawumia’s, saying, “He became the biggest threat, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr. Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them.”

In a video making the rounds of social media on Tuesday, Adongo, during the 2024 budget debate in the parliament, hailed Maguire as a “transformational footballer,” while adding that the VP now “roams at the IMF with a cup in hand.”

“Today, Maguire has turned the corner and is a transformational footballer”



Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo, who ridiculed Harry Maguire months ago for scoring own goals, has apologized to the Manchester United defender.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/WciD3D3SEL — ⬅️ #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) November 22, 2023

He said, “If you remember last year, I was very quick to compare [vice-president] Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire,’ he said. ‘Mr Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire.

Mr Chairman, you got very angry when I used your defender as an example. Today, Maguire has turned the corner; he’s a transformational footballer. Harry Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.

“Mr Speaker Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United; as for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the high heavens with a cup in hand.

“As for our Maguire, the economic Maguire, he was able to get pensioners to leave their homes and come and parade in the streets.”

Reacting to the video, Maguire posted on X, saying he’s accepted Adongo’s apology.

His words: “MP Issac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon.”