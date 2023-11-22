APM National chair, Bagana vows to take party to higher level

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Alhaji Muhammed Musa Bagana has said that he would take the party to a higher level.



He said the activities of an alleged impostor parading himself as the National Chairman of the party, would not stop him from pushing the party to a higher pedestal.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Kaduna, Bagana thanked the Kaduna State Chairman and members of the party in the State for their resilience in keeping faith with the party “despite the challenges posed by an impostor.”

He told members of the party that they were still battling for recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) despite the court order and called on INEC to revisit their appeal for the execution of the judgement of a Federal High Court.

Bagana. drew the attention of the general public to be careful of anyone who fraudulently misused his office to cause harm to the party, saying the APM shall not condone acts inimical to the continued progress of the party.

He described it as wrong to hold onto office without conducting congresses or conventions to democratically elect leaders of the party at all levels.

“This attracted the wrath of some party faithful who went to court to obtain the judgement to reposition the party to credibility and purposeful leadership.”

He decried actions that not only impeded the growth of the party but caused the party public embarrassment, especially to the personalities that are members of the party,

“Such by extension denied the citizens of credible leaders that could have emerged as flag bearers of the party presented by the authentic leadership of the party put in place by the Board of Trustees as ordered by the earlier court order..,” he said.