APC’s former National Auditor bags Distinction in Law from UK University

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former National Auditor of All Progressives Congress, APC, Sir Paul Chukwuma has bagged Distinction in Law from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

Chukwuma, who is currently the Pro-Chancellor of Olivia University in Burundi was awarded a Master of Science, MSc, in Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law by the University.

The award ceremony was held at the Pride Park Stadium, and it was Sir Chukwuma’s third Distinction in pursuit of academic excellence in various parts of the world.

Recall that Paul Chukwuma graduated with a first class at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he had his first degree, added another first class in Law from the Baze University, Abuja and this latest distinction from the University of Derby is the third.