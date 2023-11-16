APC trying to use compromised judges to rob us – PDP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to upturn the will of the people and rob it of its hard earned victory especially in Plateau State.

National Chairman of the Party, Amb. Umar Damagun, raised the alarm in an ongoing press conference at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja.

He said part of the plot is to use compromised Judges at the Appellate Court to upturn popular votes cast in favour of the PDP and its candidates in various elections.

…details later