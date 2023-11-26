APC to PDP: Don’t go to Supreme Court, join Sule to move Nasarawa forward

By David Odama

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Nasarawa State has on Saturday appealed to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu to forget the idea of going to the Supreme Court and accept the Appeal Court judgement in the interest of the state and the people.



It would be recalled that the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had on October 2, 2023, sacked Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.



APC in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Lafia by the Publicity Secretary, Chief Douglas Otaru, said taking further the matter to the Supreme Court would be a waste of resources to the opposition PDP and its candidate urging the party to toe the line of reasoning and end further litigation after the Appeal Court’s reversal of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s sack on Thursday.



“We are equally not unaware of the mutual distrust and security infractions this whole debacle has brought to our dear state since after the election and the aftermath of the tribunal ruling. By this judgment, the good people of the state can now heave a sigh of relief from anti-democratic tendencies and extreme conservatism of the opposition PDP.”



The party, therefore urged its supporters and members to celebrate the victory with all sense of humility respect and responsibility, even as it urged members of the PDP to put behind them all their differences and support the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule to move the state forward.



“It is imperative at this trying moment of our national life that we unite as a state, transcend beyond political and ethnic affiliations, and harness our collective strength and resources for the betterment of our dear state.



“Doing this in our considered opinion will serve as an opportunity to bridge the gap between political divides and foster a spirit of cooperation and collaboration to realize the collective aspirations and yearnings of the citizens of the state bearing in mind that there has to be a Nasarawa State before either APC or PDP could lead at any given time and opportunity,” the statement added.