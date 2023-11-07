APC scribe, Adeleke disagree over N400 million domestic expenses

Gov Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – National Secretary, All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke have disagreed over the amount of money the latter expended on domestic expenses.

Basiru at a meeting with APC members in the state capital, disclosed that the Governor, despite living in his elder sister’s house expended N400 million on domestic runnings monthly.

His words, “The governor is living in his sister’s house in Ede, he refused to move to the government house in Osogbo, yet, they spend N400million every month on domestic runnings.

“It is crystal clear that he (Governor) does not understand how government is run, there are a lot of leakages in government now. The people must start asking them about the money meant for palliative that the federal government released to the state”.

Reacting, Governor Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said the statement credited to the APC national scribe was “defamatory and reprehensible”.

“There is no iota of truth in the careless and ill-thought-out statement as the Governor is not drawing any domestic running cost from the government coffers. It is a shameful concoction from a troubled mind who is still bitter about his electoral loss.

“As a man of due process, the Governor operates within the bounds of public finance regulations. He forgoes the usual security vote as a deliberate demonstration of his readiness for selfless service to Osun people. We take strong exception to an intentional fabrication of lies against a Governor whose popularity and performance rating are above eighty five percent.

“We affirm that Governor Adeleke is transparently running Osun state and is not drawing any domestic running cost as condemnably asserted by the APC Chieftain”, the statement reads partly.