APC groups condemn recalled ambassadors’ alleged campaign against President Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Victoria Ojeme

The Coalition of APC Political Support Groups for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC-PSGP) has condemned the campaign of calumny being waged against President Tinubu by some recalled ambassadors.

“We are appalled by the uncharitable behavior of these individuals, who have chosen to turn their backs on their country and their president,” said Amb. Haj. Rabi Garba Dangizo, Director General of the Progressive Arewa People Support Asiwaju/Shettima (Papsa).

“These recalled ambassadors have not only engaged in a media war against President Tinubu, but they have also gone ahead to release documents that flout the Official Secrets Act,” Dangizo added.

The APC-PSGP called on the recalled ambassadors to desist from their actions and to respect the integrity of the President and the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“We urge the general public to pay no heed to the malicious publications, half-truths, and outright misinformation being spread by these individuals,” said Hon. Charity Jabengo Egbe, NAPC Progressives Women Network for Tinubu/Shettima.

“The country is bigger than all of us,” Egbe added.

The APC-PSGP also expressed its gratitude to those recalled ambassadors who have returned to Nigeria and have not engaged in the media war.

“We thank those envoys who have shown loyalty to their country and their president,” said Amb. (Dr.) Adewale Adeogun, Founder/National Coordinator Asiwaju Progressive Forum and National Coordinator Tinubu National Think Tank (TNT).

“We also thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving severance payments to the recalled ambassadors,” Adeogun added.

The APC-PSGP called for an end to the orchestrated media war against President Tinubu and the government of Nigeria.

“We stand firmly with the APC-led government and hereby call for an end to actions tantamount to insubordination and disrespect of our country and symbols,” the APC-PSGP said in a statement.

The coalition called for an end to the orchestrated media war, emphasizing that such actions threaten the integrity of President Tinubu and the sovereignty of Nigeria. The coalition also urged them to cease causing Nigeria international embarrassment and underscores that the issue is purely administrative and procedural.

They called upon all Nigerians to remain steadfast and supportive of the government, cautioning against malicious publications and misinformation that could undermine the nation.