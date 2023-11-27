AP guber candidate, Lulu-Briggs bags award

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governorship Candidate of Accord Party in the 2023 elections in Rivers State and the Chairman of Platform Petroleum Limited, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and Rivers State has received the Prestigious Euroknowledge Exceptional Leadership Award for Year 2023.

He was bestowed this International Leadership Award of honor at the Euroknowdge Leadership and Philanthropy Forum 2023, which held on the 24th Nov 2023, at the House of Lords, London, according to a statement in Port Harcourt by his Special Assistant on Media, Nia’Bari Fakae.

The statement noted that also in attendance were Senator Mona Das; Former Washington State Senator, and some other world leaders from diverse economic sectors.

In his brief remark of acceptance, Lulu-Briggs commended the institution for finding him worthy for the award, adding that he would remain committed to service to humanity.

He said: “It is truly a humbling experience and a true privilege to receive a leadership award from the Euroknowledge Institution committed to celebrating outstanding achievements in all sectors.

“I thank the Euroknowledge Institution for finding me worthy amongst leaders across the world for such Prestigious Award. This is truly an honor.

“Part of my Legacy commitment is to remind women that they are bold, capable and empowered. They just need to remember that the power is already available and theirs for the taking.

“At all times we must allow the optimism of our will to trump the pessimism of our intellect. You may get into a room and think that it’s too big, however, the moment you take a step, you will discover that the room is actual small enough for you to takeover.”