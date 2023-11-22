Anxiety over labour issues as stakeholders interface on marine, blue economy

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Few days ago, stakeholders gathered in Apapa, Lagos, to launch “Maritime Labour Voice”, an in-house magazine for the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN.

The event witnessed the creme-del-a-creme of the maritime Industry.

They included Chairperson of Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria, STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, Managing Director of ENL Consortium Limited, Mr Mark Walsh, Port Manager, Lagos Ports Complex, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mr. Charles Okaga, Deputy General Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ismail Bello NLC.

One of the highlights of the event was a paper on “Mainstreaming Labour rights and Climate Justice in a Blue Economy presented by the Coordinator, Research Department of NLC, Hauwa Mustapha.

Among others, Mustapha, a Development and Climate Change advocate, contended that Nigerians needed to interrogate the emerging economic power that may control the blue economy, know what kind of jobs will be created, keeping in focus issues of decent work, social protection and adequate compensation that manages risks, loses and damages.

According to her, “the new economic model could re-organize the politico-economic dynamics of the global North and Global South and more specifically address the dynamics of social relations, poverty and decent work in Nigeria.

“In addition to the conventional maritime sectors such as; aqua-culture, ports logistics, seafaring, and coastal and marine socio-culture, the Blue economy is gaining traction as an alternative means for profit and economic growth. This process is being facilitated with biotechnology, and digital communication technology.

“However, the fragile state of the ocean environment demands that all maritime activities minimize their impact on the environment and conserve coastal and marine resources. This means that the process of developing the blue economy must embrace the path toward a sustainable and resilient future at the same time, it must ensure that the economic model and decision making process is inclusive of workers and communities.

“Such inclusive process especially guided by informed participation could create an economic model that addresses inequality and poverty by opening up opportunities for reinvestment in human development.

“It is therefore expected that Nigeria’s commitment to the blue economy would help restore the health and safety of our waters, coastal environment and protect maritime resources, while creating decent jobs and enhancing a healthy industrial linkage.

“The Blue economy development must therefore be engaged by critical stakeholders in the marine industry to ensure that the quest for profit and economic growth does not compromise environmental sustainability, decent work, labour rights and social justice.

“As Organised Labour in sector faces workers’ issues, noted that as Trade Unions we need to educate ourselves deeply in a way that we understand the theory, the policy direction but more importantly that we as workers understand the political economy of the issues.

“In specifics, we need to understand the global players and particularly understand how the multilateral trade and finance policies of the World Trade Organisation, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund polices interact with how local policies and practice on the blue economy evolve.

“The MWUN must therefore take proactive measure to engage the policy process which must be seen to conform to the rules of social inclusion and collaboration.

“The Blue economy must be seen to strengthen social equity and gender equality and partnership among all stakeholders . “The MWUN should develop a model policy and strategic action plan on Blue economy where the world of work is integrated into best practices (consider; India, Norway, Netherland and Indonesia) that balances Nigeria’s unique socio-ecological, cultural, and economic characteristics with its development needs.

“MWUN should carry out studies and assessment of best practices with the aim of advising the government on how best to include labour issues in the policy of the Blue economy MWUN may explore the development of a union policy on climate change and the blue economy to guide its engagement and activities.”

Industrial peace

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, at the official launch of the maiden edition of the in-house journal, noted the magazine would also represent the voice of the voiceless.

According to Prince Adeyanju, “The primary purpose of this magazine is to promote harmonious working environment that would stimulate industrial peace, to represent the voice of the voiceless and to project alternative voices where necessary.

“The concept of the Blue Economy, otherwise called marine economy emerged as a response to threats posed by the reckless use of the oceans. The Blue Economy is gaining popularity in development circles among nations.

“It is instructive to note that Nigeria is a maritime nation blessed with valuable water resources that contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of our country in terms of foods, mineral resources and marine transport.

“This is perhaps another reason why Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria roundly rejects the new proposed Port and Harbour Bill as it is a complete antithesis to the desired long-term vision of controlled but sustainable growth of the maritime sector. The new publication ‘Maritime Labour Voice’ is the outcome of the collective dream of the leaders and members of the union.”

Chairman of the event, Princess Vicky Haastrup said the initiative to establish the magazine was timely as it would enable the sector to understand the maritime workers better. She congratulated MWUN for its consistency in contributing immensely to the growth of the Maritime sector while appreciating Adeyanju for his leadership style of negotiation and pledging her support to the union.

Game changer

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, represented by Mrs Sarah Bala, described the “Marine and Blue Economy Ministry as a game changer in Nigeria” as its importance cannot be over-emphasized.