Anthony Taylor relegated to English Championship

English referee, Anthony Taylor, has been relegated to the English Championship for his questionable decision-making.

Taylor was at the centre of the Europa League final which saw Roma denied a penalty on a clear handball by a Sevilla player.

After numerous complaints over the course of this season, the latest was the poor performance in the recent game between Wolves and Newcastle.

Taylor awarded Newcastle a contentious penalty against Hee-Chan Hwang in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle last weekend, and will now referee Preston’s game against Coventry in the Championship on Saturday.

It prompted the English federation to relegate him to the Championship.

