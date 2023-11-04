Another Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor begs for help over health challenges

By Benjamin Njoku

Barely two weeks after comic actor John Okafor, popularly called Mr. Ibu publicly solicited prayers and financial assistance from Nigerians as he battles an ailment that has raised concerns about possible amputation of one of his legs, another veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor is suffering the same fate.

In a viral video yesterday, the veteran actor pleaded with Nigerians for help, revealing that he is grappling with paralysis, which has affected half of his left leg.

The 61-year-old actor could be seen in the video lying on a bed, appealing to his fans and colleagues for financial support.

He said the reason he did not publicly disclose his illness was because he didn’t know it would last this long.

His words: “I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi, where I spent some two months and I was referred to Teaching Hospital Nnewi and here I am.

“I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem and since then it has been getting worse. Right now, I can’t move, I can’t walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, my left hand is not movable, so it is a problem for me.

“I’m calling on well spirited individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me. It is paralysis, half of my body.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, actor Agbogidi Clemson Cornell blamed the regular health challenges facing Nollywood actors on lack of rest and taking care of themselves.

He said due to the nature of the job, many of his colleagues hardly find time to rest and take care of their health challenges.

Recall that in 2016, there were claims that Amaechi Muonagor was suffering from diabetes. Since then, the actor hasn’t appeared or featured in any movie. There had been rumours about him leaving the movie industry.