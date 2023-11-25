Anniversary: Diaspora group extols Emir of Ilorin

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

.The Executive Committee and entire members of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) United States of America (USA) Branch have joined the Sons and Daughters of the Emirate to felicitate with the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Mai martaba, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, C.F.R. on his 28th anniversary on the throne.

In a statement jointly signed by Alhaji AbdlFatai Na-Allah, the Chairman, and Ishaq Olanrewaju Adisa, the General Secretary, the Union and made available to Journalists in Sokoto, the union executives noted the peace, tranquility, and progress that has been witnessed not only in the Emirate but the entire Kwara State since the beginning of his reign.

The statement reads your eminence in the last twenty-eight years you have been a symbol of unity and tranquility among your subjects.

The Union prayed to Almighty Allah to grant his traditional ruler sound health, long life and prosperity as he pilot the affairs of the renowned emirate.