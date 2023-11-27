Anniversary: APC wishing Gov Adeleke fails – Osun govt

…says Justice Ojo still CJ

Shina Abubakar

The Government of Osun State has berated members of the opposition party, especially the All Progressives Congress, APC, for visiting prayer mountains praying that Governor Ademola Adeleke fails in his bid to develop the state infrastructure.

Speaking at the first year anniversary press conference at the Government Secretariat on Monday, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi said members of the opposition have been going to different prayer centre wishing that Adeleke’s bid to build five bridges across the state fails.

He, however, disclosed that the quest would be an effort in futility as the Governor and his administration is determined to make sure that the projects listed on the N100billion infrastructure fund become reality.

His words, “APC members in various mountains and places praying for the failure of Governor Adeleke, they are praying against us not to actualise the construction of five flyovers. But we are going to do it by the grace of God.

“They are making the prayer because that will be the end of their political hullabaloo and the noises they are making.

“They are on their knees praying, the moment we launch the infrastructure project, I know they will continue to bash us, they were wondering how we are going to do it”.

Speaking on the crisis in Judiciary arm of government, the Commissioner disclosed that Justice Oyebola Ojo still remains the State Chief Judge even though workers in the arm of government have gone on industrial action.

“Since there is no any other judicial officers that has been appointed Chief Judge in any capacity, Justice Oyebola Ojo remains the substantive Chief Judge of Osun pending the decision of the National Judicial Council, NJC”, he said.