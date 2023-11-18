ANMD honours Shaibu with ‘Nollywood Nation Builders’ Award

By Benjamin Njoku

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, during the week received the Nollywood Nation Builders’ Award, for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Philip Shaibu

The Award ceremony was held in Benin City, the Edo State capital. In his acceptance speech, Shaibu expressed appreciation to the Association of Nigeria Movie Directors, ANMD. He noted that the entertainment industry has been doing so well in sustaining the momentum of putting smiles on people’s faces, despite the harsh economic situation.

His words: “Your movies and comedies have saved many lives from high blood pressure. This has also taught us so many lessons about life and you have independently achieved this feat without government contribution. You can imagine the level of employment and independence you have created for the average Nigerian without government funding. You are also competing favourably with other foreign movie industries like Hollywood and Bollywood. With your determination you created Nollywood out of nothing and today, it has become such a viable and competitive entertainment industry.

“I have always been saying that the entertainment industry is a viable sector that, if the government shows more support, will blossom. You can imagine where you would have been with government support. The issue of piracy is what I will also appeal to the government at all levels to give due attention, by implementing and enforcing relevant laws, to ensure that piracy is totally eradicated or reduced to the barest minimum.

“I will also join my vocal voice to see how the government will collaborate to create an enabling environment for the entertainment industry, so that you can earn and enjoy the fruits of your labour”.

“The implication is for us to continue the fight against piracy and support the entertainment industry. I want you to see me as your ally who will keep supporting and fighting for your rights. I, therefore, dedicate this award to the upcoming artistes, actors and actresses who see you as role models”, Shaibu added.

Earlier, the group led by the state chairman, Osazee Dickson, expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for his notable contributions to the entertainment industry.