Angela Eguavoen in tears as she begs fans to watch her movie, Crushed

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and executive producer of Nollywood film, Crushed, Angela Eguavoen has sent out an SOS in a monologue video, to the members of the public to watch her film again after the film went off her YouTube channel in spite of having garnered over 400 thousand views.

The actress, clearly in pain, and sobbing incessantly almost after every word, begged that the film should be watched again by people who had seen it before and to share with their loved ones.

Hear her: I’m the executive producer of the film, Crush, due to some technical issues I had to take it down from my YouTube channel. It’s been a lot for me because the video already had about 400 thousand views. And right now the video is down. Revenues I made from the video are no longer there. I have literally been a shadow of myself because I was wondering if people would watch again.

“We did a good film, we did a very good film. It’s a human story everybody can relate with, and we put in so much work (sobs)… to get Crushed done. And what has happened has happened. I want to beg all of you, please and please, I’m going to put it back on my channel. It’s going to be on my channel from today (October 31, 2023), whatever you believe in, I beg you to go and watch it again and share it.”

The cast of Crushed includes Angela Eguavoen herself, Etinosa Idemudia, Frederick Leonard, Charles Uwagbai and a host of others. It started showing again from October 31, 2023 on Angela Eguavoen TV on YouTube.