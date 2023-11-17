ANEC Confab: NGE confers good governance Award on Gov Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, on Thursday night presented the Good Governance Award to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

President of the Guild, and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper Group, Mr. Eze Anaba, presented the Award at a Gala night to round off the 2023 All Nigerian Editors Confab (ANEC) held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Eze Anaba who extolled Governor Eno’s led administration for raising the bar in governance through the A.R.I.S.E Agenda, reaffirmed the benefits of a continuum in governance as evident in the success stories in the different sectors of the State.

“Akwa Ibom State has shown us the possibilities in Nigeria. Akwa Ibom State has proven that we can have a good country. Akwa Ibom has debunked some theories that only the private sector can drive an economy, with the success of Ibom Air, you have indeed given hope for a better Nigeria,” Anaba said.

Responding to the honour done to him, Governor Eno thanked the Guild for recognizing the efforts of his administration in delivering good governance to the people.

Governor Eno particularly appreciated members of the Guild for the choice of the State for their 19th Conference and reaffirmed the readiness of his administration to collaborate with the media to tell the Akwa Ibom story.

His words; “We are open to collaborating with you as much as possible to tell the Akwa Ibom story. The things we do may not be so big, but we trust that you can help us tell the story behind those little things we do to affect the lives of the common people.

“For us, we have been blessed with infrastructure in our state. We feel that there’s a need to connect our rural people to that infrastructure. That’s why we are giving them those basic things.

” I have discovered through our needs assessment that those rural people don’t need much, they just need consistency with the necessities of life. And we are committed to providing those basic needs. Talk to us where you think we’re not doing well, we welcome such an interface.”

Gov Eno used the opportunity to invite the Editors to be part of the State’s month-long celebration of Christmas, especially the 2023 edition of the Ibom Christmas Carol slated for the 15th of December at Unity Park, Uyo.