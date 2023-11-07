Anambra Speaker condoles with Soludo over fathers death

Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze, has condoled with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on the death of his father, Pa Simeon Soludo, aged 92.

The Speaker’s condolence message is contained in a statement issued by Mr Emma Madu, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, in Awka, on Tuesday.

In the statement, Udeze described the demise of the Late Pa Soludo as a painful and great loss to the people of the Isuofia community, Aguata, and the state at large.

He recalled that the testimonies from different people who knew the Late Pa Soludo defined him as a peacemaker, philanthropist, role model, disciplinarian and devout Christian.

According to him, Late Pa Soludo, in his lifetime, contributed immensely to the development of his town, Isuofia, and beyond and also influenced many people positively; an outstanding community and opinion leader.

“His gift of wisdom distinguished him among his contemporaries as he served as a veritable source of conflict resolution and peaceful living among his people.

“He was a fulfilled and great man in all ramifications. He was able to train his children to become important persons in the society through hard work,” he said.

The Speaker urged Gov. Soludo and other members of the family to uphold the good deeds and sterling attributes of their father.

He prayed that the soul of the late Pa Soludo would rest well and that God would comfort all those he left behind. (NAN)