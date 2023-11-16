Anambra: Police smash fake ESN syndicates sending death threats to people

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has smashed two syndicates in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area and Umunze, Orumba South local government area in Anambra State faking the Eastern Security Network, ESN, and sending death threats to unsuspecting people for extortion.

According to the police, two suspects were arrested at Umunze after a painstaking investigation, while one was arrested at Ozubulu.

The suspects were allegedly sending text messages to their victims identifying themselves as members of ESN and demanding that they pay them huge sums of money.

In the case of Umunze, the police said the victim was asked to pay or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed, while the one in Ozubulu told a businessman that he was an ESN commander and ordered him to pay or be killed as well.

The police said the suspects were already in detention and would be arraigned in court soon.

The state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye said meticulous investigation, employing technology and human assets, led detectives to their hideouts where they were arrested and sim cards recovered.

The CP commended the Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, in the two areas for their diligence and painstaking effort which led to unravelling the identities of the crime suspects and apprehending them.

He assured that the command headquarters will continue to motivate its personnel across the state for optimum performance.