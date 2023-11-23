Anambra N410 bn budget targets health, education, infrastructure deficits – Soludo 

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State said his budget proposal of N410 billion will be specifically targeted at the health, education, and infrastructure deficits.

Soludo stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “We are prioritising project financing, and we are trying to ensure that when we borrow, we can show where the money is going and think it through to understand that the particular project has a high probability of generating the revenue to pay back.”

Recall Governor Soludo presented a draft budget of N410 billion for Anambra State in 2024 to the State House of Assembly in Awka on Tuesday.

The governor disclosed that there is only about a 57.8 percent increase in the present budget compared to the 2023 budget of over N280 billion.

While the recurrent expenditure accounts for N96.2 billion, the capital expenditure is N313.9 billion, indicating that 77 percent of the entire budget is targeted at capital expenditure.

The governor said that with the budget, the state is changing gears towards the promised transformation agenda for a liveable and prosperous smart megacity.