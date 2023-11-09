Anambra Govt intervenes as family plans to bury man inside forest

Gov. Soludo

The Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare has intervened in the case of a widow whose In-law planned to bury her late husband inside a forest.

This followed a report by the widow, Mrs Amarachi Anakor, to the Commissioner in the Ministry, Mrs Ify Obinabo.

The Widow alleged that her late husband’s father and brother, Obi Anakor and Vincent Anakor, had refused to allow her to bury her late husband in their compound but insisted they bury him in a forest.

“I’m a native of Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government Area and my late husband, Chike Anakor, is from Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area.

“My in-laws were the first people I notified when my husband died but I was shocked when they told me that my husband was stripped of his rights when he was alive, hence he will not be buried in the compound,” she said.

The Commissioner said she invited the families and kinsmen after the widow reported the matter to her office.

“At the meeting, the Anakor family were given seven days to fix a date for the burial of the late Chike Anakor but their representative, Vincent Anakor, disagreed with the resolution

“The Ministry with the support of their kinsmen from Umuosegbu kindred in Ajakpani, Umunya, led by Mr Chukwujekwu Olie, have fixed Friday, Nov. 10 for the burial,” she said.

Obinabo said that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration had zero tolerance for any form of inhumane act and injustice against women and called on the parties to embrace peace and bury the dead appropriately. (NAN)