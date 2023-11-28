Anakwenze to Diri: Beat your first term achievements

By Dickson Omobola

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, on Monday, advised Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to see his re-election as a call to service and an opportunity to beat his record of achievements in his first term.

Anakwenze, in a congratulatory letter, stated that the people of Bayelsa would reap the dividends of democracy from Diri’s administration.

His words: “There is no doubt that the whole people of Bayelsa State are now set to reap more juicy dividends of democracy from their dear Miracle Governor Duoye Diri, who is a pride of our great party, the PDP, and a superlative gift to our dear country, Nigeria.

“It is noteworthy that even during the campaigns, Governor Diri was busy commissioning, inaugurating and flagging off new projects executed by his miracle administration across the state, even in the constituency and hometown of his closest rival Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This well-deserved reelection is a loud testimony by the people of Bayelsa State that they appreciate the superlative performance of Governor Diri in his first four years in office.

“It is a reconfirmation, and indeed a renewal of the confidence that the people not only of Bayelsa State, but of the entire South South Region, and of Nigeria have in our great party the PDP as their favourite party.

“I advise Goverernor Diri to see his reelection for a second term in office as a call to service, and another great opportunity to distinguish himself and beat his record of achievements in the past four years as a miracle governor working selflessly in the service of the whole people of Bayelsa State.”