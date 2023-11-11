Amputating Mr Ibu’s leg will not end his acting career – Filmmakers

By Benjamin Njoku

Two popular film makers, Lancelot Imasuen and Ugeze .J. Ugeze have allayed the fears being entertained by fans and admirers concerning the chances of comic actor John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu’s returning to the big screen after one of his legs was amputated during the week.

Recall that Mr. Ibu’s leg was amputated to save his life, causing people to raise concerns about the chances of relaunching his acting career. But in a chat with NollyNow, two respected film directors cum producers, Lancleot and Ugeze were optimistic that the comic actor would bounce back in no distant time. For Ugeze J. Ugeze, “ an actor remains an actor.”

Lancelot believes that Mr Ibu still has the opportunity of hitting the movie set with an artificial leg.

“His condition is regrettable but it wouldn’t affect his acting career. The power of Mr. Ibu is in his words, and he may even attract more attention now than ever,” Lancelot said.

The Gvnor, as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and fans added that given Mr Ibu’s craft, a special role may be created for him in movies.

One of Mr. Ibu’s legs was amputated after undergoing seven successful surgeries earlier in the week.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page by his family, the actor underwent seven successful surgeries, after which one of his legs was amputated to save his life.

Meanwhile, the comic actor was not the first Nollywood actor to have his leg amputated.

Veteran actor Tunde Alabi, who’s best known for his role in the old TV dramas, ‘Village Headmaster’ and “Palace” produced by Raph Nwadike, also suffered the same fate with Mr Ibu, when he had one of his legs amputated to save his life in 2016.

But unlike Tunde Alabi who went underground after the amputation, Mr Ibu’s once flourishing acting career may receive a boost despite his health challenge.