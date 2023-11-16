Amb Princess Asha aka Ine Edo: A Gem of A Woman

Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie, also known as Inen of Edo (Mother of Edo), is a remarkable individual whose strengths and contributions across various domains are truly noteworthy.

Born in Uromi and raised in Benin City, Edo State, Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie inherited a sense of responsibility and commitment to public service from her family’s legacy. She started her educational journey at Adesuwa Grammar School and Ebenezer Primary School in Benin City, demonstrating dedication to academic excellence.

She continued her educational pursuits in the United States, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. Her educational achievements mirror her passion for healthcare and strategic leadership.

Princess Asha Okojie’s father, Hon Prince Albert Okojie, OON, was a political figure and served as a parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Finance in Midwestern Nigeria during the era of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Her upbringing instilled in her a profound sense of responsibility and a commitment to public service, laying the foundation for her future endeavors.

Ambassador Asha’s dedication to education is evident through her academic journey, which includes earning a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Health Information Management and an MBA. Her commitment to education reflects her belief in personal and professional growth.

As the CEO of AfriQtalk LLC, a consulting firm and Vice President of Ivorian-Nigerian Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry and facilitator of The US-Nigeria Legislative and Executive Summit, a platform which provides a platform for state legislators, business executives and other leaders in the private sectors to connect, exchange ideas for mutual benefiting relationship and good governance. Amb Princess Asha has demonstrated business acumen in managing people and leading organizations, including trade and investment, healthcare and business consultancy. Her company’s success in forging collaborations and marketing ventures showcases her prowess in the business world

As a compassionate humanitarian, she actively supports research into sickle cell disease treatments, aids orphanages, provides financial assistance to sick patients and pregnant women, and offers tuition assistance to underprivileged children in Edo State. Her dedication to uplifting the less fortunate is a testament to her commitment to improving lives.

She actively supports young individuals aspiring to enter local and state politics and is engaged in voter sensitization and education.

Ambassador Asha’s efforts contribute to informed voting and enhance public trust in the democratic process.

Her strong advocacy for justice and equity for women reflects her commitment to creating a fair and inclusive society where women are granted equal opportunities and their voices are heard.

Her involvement in various political campaigns and her role as a front-runner in the 2024 Edo gubernatorial race reflect her profound interest in politics. She tirelessly promotes voter sensitization and grassroots involvement, emphasizing the importance of informed voting.

Ambassador Asha draws inspiration from her family’s legacy, including her grandfather’s resistance against British colonial rule and her cousin late Chief Anthony Enahoro’s role in Nigeria’s independence. These influences have driven her dedication to advocating for justice and equity.

Her adaptability and success in various domains, from entrepreneurship to entertainment and healthcare, highlight her versatility and her commitment to making a positive impact across diverse sectors.

Her involvement in organizations like FACE Honors and Global Leadership Initiatives, the African Legislatives and Executive Forum, and her media presence on television and radio shows underscores her passion for promoting African culture, entertainment, and arts. This extends to issues like the repatriation of stolen artifacts and the rejuvenation of heritage sites in Africa.

Her wide-ranging connections with investors, business communities, educational institutions, cultural organizations, U.S. political leaders, African diaspora communities and political leaders position her to attract foreign investments, foster economic growth, and drive development in Edo State as well as provide valuable resources and opportunities to drive socioeconomic development.

Ambassador Asha’s transformational leadership skills inspire and motivate others to work toward a common vision of positive change. Her strategic planning abilities position her as a visionary leader capable of driving transformative initiatives.

Her goal to create a thriving middle class in Edo State through reforms, economic growth, and infrastructure development highlights her dedication to socioeconomic progress.

Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie’s strong commitment to family values, faith, and empathy for humanity is the driving force behind her work and keeps her focused and motivated.

Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie’s active involvement in various organizations highlights her commitment to making a positive impact:

THINKWEST Initiative (TWI): As Co-chairman, she plays a pivotal leadership role in an organization dedicated to driving good governance and development in Nigeria.

International Forum for Sickle-Celled in the Diaspora (INFORSID): Her board membership reflects her dedication to improving healthcare outcomes and supporting individuals affected by sickle cell disease within the diaspora.

Women Empowerment Network (WOENET): Her membership aligns with her commitment to empowering women and fostering gender equality.

National Alliance of Medical Auditing Specialists (NAMAS): Membership reflects her engagement in medical billing and auditing practices.

American Association of Professional Coders (AAPC): Her membership underscores her dedication to healthcare coding and billing standards.

American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA): Her affiliation with AHIMA demonstrates her commitment to healthcare data quality and patient privacy.

American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS): Membership reflects her involvement in industrial security practices.

Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie’s commitment to eradicating poverty, hunger, and illiteracy in Nigeria reflects her dedication to creating positive change in broader societal contexts. Her multifaceted approach, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to service make her a powerful force for transformation and progress in Edo State and beyond.