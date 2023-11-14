Amanyanabo: Arase assures of adequate security for burial

Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase, has assured of adequate security ahead of the burial for the late King of the Kalabari Kingdom, King Prof.TJT Princewill, Amachree XI.

Arase, a former Inspector General of Police and an illustrious son of the South-South also praised the late King insisting that he gave selfless service to the people of the Niger Delta.

“He carried himself well and gave selfless Service to the people of the Niger Delta”, said Arase.

The PSC boss made the submission when he received the delegation led by the son of the late king, Prince Tonye Princewill in Abuja.

Dr. Arase who confirmed his attendance at the burial also promised to do the needful and ensure that there will be adequate security during the ceremonies of the burial.

Earlier, Prince Princewill who spoke for the delegation officially invited Dr. Arase to the burial and requested for his assistance in ensuring adequate security during the ceremony.

The high-powered delegation of eminent indigenes of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State also included Pastor Tonye Patrick Cole; Opunabo Inko-Tariah; Chief Dr. David Briggs, and His Royal Highness Dr. Diamond Enoch Tobrin-West.

Others were His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe and Mrs. Chinwe Ezeanya.