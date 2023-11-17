Always strive to care for Church – Pastor Akinbami urges ministers

From left: Pastor Akinbami Ketu Area Superintendent Pastor and J. K. Olude, TACN Owode Onirin District Pastor during the inauguration and induction service.

The Ketu Area Superintendent of The Apostolic Church, Pastor Titus Olusesan Akinbami, has urged fellow Christian clerics and members to cater to their brethren in the Household of Faith.

Akinbami made the call during the inauguration of the Owode Onirin District and the induction of the first District Pastor, John Kolawole Olude.

The event was held at Oterubi Ogidan Street, Owode Onirin, Ketu Area, Lagos.

Delivering the sermon, Pastor Olude said the ministers of God have encountered bitter experiences, adding that persecution and maltreatment are enough to discourage the clergymen.

In the sermon titled “Caring for the Churches of God” Olude emphasized the importance of unity among clergymen in order to overcome these challenges.

He quoted from 2nd Corinthians 11 verse 28B where Apostle Paul urged all to put aside every unpleasant, bitter experience encountered and care for the churches of God.

The cleric further advised all ministers and saints to always focus on caring for the churches of God, adding that we should not be deterred, weary, discouraged, or demoralised.

He stressed further that caring for the churches of God should always be our duty; hence, we must accord it a high priority all the time.

Some of the dignitaries that gathered at the service include the Ketu Area Superintendent, Pastor T.A. Akinbami and Deaconess Akinbami, the Ketu Area secretary, Pastor S.K. Olaseinde, and his wife, Deaconess Olaseinde; and the Ketu Area Prophet, Pastor Akinrinola, and his wife, Deaconess Akinrinola.

Others are Pastor and Deaconess Sunday, Pastor and Deaconess J.K. Olude, Pastor Ogundimu, Pastor and Deaconess J.K. Abosede, Assistant Pastor and Deaconess Ope Oluwa Adako, Presiding elder and Deaconess Thomas Arowolo, Presiding Elder and Deaconess A. Arowolo, Elder and Deaconess N. Ewedafe, Elder and Deaconess Olufemi Adako, Elder Emmanuel Oladunjoye, CAN representative, members of the Owode Onirin Community Development Association, members from other districts and other Christian denominations, and well-wishers.

Other activities featured at the unique gathering of great joy displayed by the saints and members of the district as they offered praises to God joyfully through the singing of spiritual choruses, hymns, praises and worship, dancing, scripture reading, choir ministration, musical rendition of special anthems.

A special prayer was offered for Nigeria’s peace, unity, and security and the church of God.