Alleged unlawful detention: Court fixes Nov 13 to hear suit against IGP, AGF

…orders them to produce detained student

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

An Abuja High Court sitting at Gudu has fixed November 13, to hear a fundamental right enforcement suit that was brought against the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr Kayode Egbetokunto over the alleged unlawful detention of a student since September 7.

Equally cited Respondents in the suit marked: FCT/HC/M/057/2023, are the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF) Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and two others; Pataka Hananiah and Abdulhafeez Garba.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice M. M. Adamu, directed both the IGP and the AGF to produce the detained student, Mohammed Rabiu, on November 13.

It made the order after it listened to an application that was filed on behalf of the student by a team of lawyers led by Mr. Terkaa Jerry Aondo.

Aondo, in an affidavit he filed in support of motion the ex-parte motion, alleged that the arrest of his client and his “continued detention in an underground cell at the old SARS building Abattoir Guzape Abuja,” was illegal.

He told the court that his client had a business that he was managing which he said had suffered owing to his continued detention.

“There is a need to restrain the Respondents from further breaches of the Applicant’s fundamental rights and immediately release the cars and monies received from his relatives under the guise of recovery of debt owed the 4th Respondent on behalf of the Nominal Complainant,” Aondo added.

The counsel told the court that his client had a health challenge that would require urgent medical attention.

In his ruling, Justice Adamu ordered that the Applicant should be brought before the court.

“Upon hearing the application of the learned counsel for the Applicant, the order is hereby made to produce the Applicant before this court on the 13th of November, 2023.

“Accordingly, an order is hereby made granting an accelerated hearing of the motion on notice and abridging the time for hearing the application on notice to 3 days,” the judge added.